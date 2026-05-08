Mix Nashville 2026 Adds Live Recording Sessions!

While you're at Mix Nashville, sit in on live recording sessions at Black River Back Stage, presented by SSL, Genelec and Audio-Technica!

Nashville, TN (May 8, 2026)—Mix Music Production: Nashville returns to Music Row on Saturday, May 16, 2026 with a fresh lineup of panels, tech and sessions inside iconic recording studios. Just added to the agenda is the chance to sit in on live recording sessions at Black River Back Stage, presented by SSL, Genelec and Audio-Technica!

Alongside our Mix sessions at BMG Union Station, our partners and sponsors are bringing their unique expertise directly to you all day long inside iconic rooms on Music Row—including BMG, RCA Studio A, Curb Studios and Black River.

Live Recording Sessions with SSL, Genelec and Audio-Technica!

Experience live recording sessions featuring Nashville artist Claire Ernst, captured simultaneously and showcasing three distinct recording solutions—SSL ORIGIN EVO, SSL Oracle, and Harrison 32C consoles, along with SSL’s powerful outboard gear. Presented in partnership with SSL, Harrison, Genelec, and Audio-Technica, there’s gear available all day for hands-on demos:

SSL Oracle, SSL Origin EVO, and Harrison 32 Classic studio recording consoles.

Genelec Ones smart active monitors.

Audio-Technica 40 and 50 Series studio microphones.

Panelists:

Rick Naqvi, Solid State Logic

Phill Scholes, Solid State Logic

Gary Thielman, Harrison Audio

Gary Boss, Audio-Technica

Paul Stewart, Genelec

Discover more of the agenda for Mix Nashville, which will include panels on immersive mixing and monitoring, and breaking into the industry; a keynote on Bringing Music Back to Music Row: cool demos: Music Row studio presentations and more, all capped off with a fantastic studio crawl!

To register, or to learn more details, visit the Mix Nashville website.

For last-minute sponsorship information, please contact Janis Crowley.