Solotech Loads Up On L-Acoustics K3s

Montreal, Canada (November 30, 2021)—Solotech has purchased a total of 56 L-Acoustics K3 compact line array cabinets, split equally across its North American and European locations.

“K3 has a smaller footprint than K2, which makes an excellent in-between solution when Kara II is not quite powerful enough and K2 would be overkill,” explains Francois ‘Frankie’ Desjardins, Vice President R&D at Solotech Inc. “With its integrated Panflex, K3 offers control on the HF directivity, which gives it great flexibility to give either very wide coverage, or much narrower, perfectly fitting the needs of diverse projects. Having all of that in one cabinet offers better versatility.”

Solotech is a long-time L-Acoustics partner, so it was appropriate that it would find interest in the new K3, L-Acoustics’ smallest, full-range line source system to date, intended for mid-size events.

In Europe, SSE has already deployed its K3 with Post Malone on the Wireless Stage at Reading and Leeds Festival this summer, while Solotech’s North American stock recently hit the road with American rapper, singer, and songwriter NF for a 20-date, month-long tour, where it was used as outfill as part of an extensive K Series system.

With offices in 19 locations across Canada, USA, UK and China, including its European operation via Solotech Group member SSE Audio, Solotech is a global leader in audiovisual and entertainment technology, providing for both the live and systems integration markets. The company’s storied history includes high profile clients such as Céline Dion, Justin Timberlake, and Arcade Fire, as well as installations like the Rady Shell at Jacobs Park in San Diego and Resorts World Las Vegas.