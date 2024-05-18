Smooth Smooths Out Some Issues in His Workflow

Johannesburg, South Africa—Simphiwe “Smooth” Mhlanga decided early on in his career to invest in top-tier microphones, and he has added a DPA 2028 handheld vocal condenser mic to his kit.

Smooth, who spent years training and honing his skills as a freelance sound engineer for both broadcast and live music, has become the top choice for some of South Africa’s most promising talent. His clients have included Jabulani “Sjava” Hadebe, a singer, rapper and actor, as well as Kiernan Forbes, the late rapper and producer known as AKA. Working with DPA specialist Keith Karimi from ApexPro in South Africa, he selected the DPA 2028 to benefit all of his productions.

“The DPA 2028 is a handheld vocal condenser mic that can be used wired or wirelessly, and is perfect for capturing the energy of high-intensity performances. It is specifically designed for the live stage, and offers exceptional sound quality, transparency and versatility,” Karimi explains.

This investment in DPA was a bold step for Smooth. “Many performers may not initially be aware of the difference a top-quality microphone can make,” he says. “However, once they’ve experienced DPA mics firsthand, they come to appreciate them greatly. The tonal quality that the 2028 achieves for vocal performances and spoken word is unmatched. It also has a dynamic range that is ideal for many artistic styles. Whether a singer is whispering the quietest lyrics or performing a louder, more intense song, DPA provides a consistent and desirable tone.”

On the engineering side, Smooth has found that the response and EQ issues he previously experienced were solved once introducing DPA into his workflow. “With the 2028, there are so few EQ changes needed; it is outstanding,” he says. “This is true for any of my clients who use the 2028. The mic is sensitive enough to allow more gain before feedback, but rugged enough to hold up on the road and during live shows. The 2028 has been more than worth the investment.”

He concludes: “Being a freelance sound engineer is an incredible learning experience. You are only as good as your last job and there are no second chances. This has taught me the value of having professional quality, well-maintained equipment that meets the highest industry standards on every single gig. DPA Microphones has provided that for me every time.”