Baby Audio Smooth Operator Pro Debuts

Pasadena, CA (April 8, 2025)—Baby Audio launched the original Smooth Operator plug-in in 2021, and now four years later, the software has gotten a sizable update in the form of Smooth Operator Pro, which launches today

Offering users a variety of new features and reportedly enhanced sound quality by utilizing advanced spectral processing, Smooth Operator Pro is used to target bloated frequency energy across the spectrum. The plug-in is designed to help users improve clarity in their mixes and address common issues such as boomy low-mid buildup, harsh resonances and masking.

With the new edition, however, the plug-in now sports an upgraded core algorithm, detailed per-node controls and new stereo imaging functions intended to help engineers better harness the harmonic content in their mix; Baby Audio suggests the plug-in might lessen the need for turning to mixing tools like EQ and compression.

The plug-in’s controls allow users to get surgical if needed, eschewing global settings if wanted. Users can override the global settings for any frequency node to set individual dynamic profiles across the spectrum, effectively using multiple spectral processors within a single plug-in instance.

The plug-in includes 184 presets to aid engineers in finding the a good starting point for use. The plug-in is compatible with all major DAWs for Mac and PC, including Apple Silicon devices. Smooth Operator Pro is debuting with a $79 intro sale before moving to its standard $129 MSRP. V1 owners can upgrade for $29.