Solotech Reports Bumper Festival Season

Festivals throughout Canada, the U.S. and the UK lead to a record year for Montreal-based audio-visual systems provider.

Montreal, Quebec—Covid cases may still be lingering, but global live sound production company Solotech reports that this year’s festival season has been quite a success.

“We are pleased to announce that 2022 was a record-breaking international festival and music season for Solotech, representing an increase of over 20 percent in AV activities provided by our Live Productions teams,” says Martin Tremblay, president and CEO, Solotech.

According to a company statement, Solotech’s Live Productions Division increase surpasses even pre-pandemic levels, a clear sign of organizers, artists and festival devotees’ eagerness for the return of this summer staple.

Recent Solotech productions have included headliner Harry Styles’ epic shows at Coachella, the iconic International Montreal Jazz Festival, the 15th anniversary of Osheaga, the Festival d’été de Québec, and the multi-disciplinary artistic works of the Luminato Festival Toronto. The celebrations continued as electronic music took center stage at Veld Music Festival, while popular headliners and rising stars collided over several weekends at the UK’s BST Hyde Park festival.

So far in 2022, more than 280 festivals around the world have been supported by Solotech’s dedicated teams and cutting-edge equipment. And with this season running well into September, this total will only increase. Upcoming major productions in Toronto include the hip-hop-centric Rolling Loud music festival, and in Las Vegas, the Life Is Beautiful Festival, to name a few.

“After the two-year break in Canada, it was only natural that many festivals wanted to go bigger and bolder; I couldn’t be more pleased, or prouder, of the increased volume of projects Solotech teams have successfully delivered across the country in collaboration with our partners,” says Martin Chouinard, president, Live Productions Canada and Global Operations, Solotech.

In the U.S., while some businesses hit pause during the pandemic, Solotech opened new facilities in Las Vegas and Nashville, where the company will house its enormous inventory and support on-site rehearsal and stage setups.

In the UK, new leadership will navigate Solotech’s current leading position in the audio field to new levels as a full-service AV provider. Five established warehouses in Manchester, Redditch, Hemel Hempstead, London and Southampton, as well as expanded video development and live production departments, will sync up to align with Solotech’s overall business model.

Mickey Curbishley, president, Live Productions, US, UK mentions, “Summer festivals are at the heart of the European music scene, and for the first time this year, we added video solutions at BST in Hyde Park. Our UK Live Productions Division is building on the reputation and legacy established by powerhouses SSE Audio, Wigwam, Capital Sound and BCS Audio, and in doing so, seeking real integrated growth opportunities.”