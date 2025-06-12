VIDEO: Inside The Sound of ‘Special Ops: Lioness,’ Season Two!

Meet the audio team behind the explosive sounds of ‘Special Ops: Lioness,’ Season Two in this exclusive Mix video panel.

Sound supervisor Danika Wikke, MPSE, and re-recording mixers Stephen Fitzmaurice, CAS and David DiPietro, CAS join Mix’s Jennifer Walden for a deep dive into the dynamic sound of the hit Paramount Plus action series, ‘Special Ops: Lioness.’ From explosive action sequences to tense, quiet exchanges, the audio team faces it all, and discusses how it approached Episode 201, “Beware The Old Soldier.”