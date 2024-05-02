Tony Awards’ ‘Best Sound’ Nominees Announced

Nominees for this year’s Tony Awards, including those in the two Best Sound categories, were announced.

New York, NY (May 1, 2024)—Nominees for this year’s Tony Awards, including those in the two Best Sound categories, were announced yesterday. Presented by the American Theatre Wing and The Broadway League, the annual award ceremony highlights Broadway’s best work and will mark its 77th edition this year.

While every theatrical production endeavors to have good sound, it certainly seems to pay off in terms of a show’s acceptance, as three Best Sound Design of a Play nominees are also up for Best Play (Jaja’s African Hair Braiding; Mary Jane; Stereophonic) and two Best Sound Design of a Musical nominees are up for Best Musical (Hell’s Kitchen; The Outsiders). Additionally, Stereophonic, a drama set in a 1970s Sausilito recording studio, made Tony Award history, as it received a record 13 nominations—the most ever for a play. Mix reviewed the play’s Off-Broadway incarnation last fall.

The award ceremony will air live from the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in New York City on Sunday, June 16, 2024, on CBS, and stream live and on-demand on Paramount+. Legitimate theatrical productions opening in any of the 41 eligible Broadway theatres during the current season may be considered for Tony nominations. The 2023/2024 eligibility season began April 28, 2023 and ended April 25, 2024. The Tony Awards will be voted in 26 competitive categories by 836 designated Tony voters within the theatre community.

The full list of nominations is at the Tony Awards website.

Best Sound Design of a Play

Justin Ellington and Stefania Bulbarella, Jaja’s African Hair Braiding

Leah Gelpe, Mary Jane

Tom Gibbons, Grey House

Bray Poor and Will Pickens, Appropriate

Ryan Rumery, Stereophonic

Best Sound Design of a Musical

M.L. Dogg and Cody Spencer, Here Lies Love

Kai Harada, Merrily We Roll Along

Nick Lidster for Autograph, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Gareth Owen, Hell’s Kitchen

Cody Spencer, The Outsiders