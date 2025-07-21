Maluma Tour Rolls with Upgraded Consoles

Miami, FL (July 21, 2025)—Columbian reggaeton mega-star Maluma’s +Pretty +Dirty worldwide arena and stadium tour recently wrapped its European leg with a pair of upgraded DiGiCo desks at FOH and monitors.

Mix engineers German Tarazona and Rudy Rosales Cuéllar chose the DiGiCo Quantum338 with Pulse upgrade, supplied by Clair Global, for both the monitor and FOH positions. Tarazona has been working with Maluma for seven years, starting on monitors, now working at FOH. Rosales Cuéllar joined them at the monitor position last year.

“It’s a massive, important arena tour, which continues over the summer with dates across Mexico,” Tarazona says. “We started building it in November 2024 with our musical director, Miguel Martez, who is very dedicated to audio. We upgraded our two Quantum338 consoles to Pulse because we needed extra resources. We connect to a DiGiCo Orange Box on the Optocore loop between the two consoles; the Orange Box is used for the sequencers via MADI. We don’t have any analog to digital conversions between the sequencers and the band, the whole protocol is digital. This offers us spectacular stability and makes full use of the DiGiCo ecosystem.”

Rosales Cuéllar manages 16 stereo mixes at the monitor position, and relies on the console effects, using Mustard Processing and Spice Rack. “My workflow is very simple and I use a lot of internal compressors, both for coloring and for dynamics,” he says. “The Mustard Processing and Spice Rack makes me very happy, I have multiple options and I can play with different processors to see which one works best for us, which can also be a problem as you never finish creating!

“The Spice Rack is phenomenal. It’s a reggaeton show. It has a lot of good energy, so I don’t want to cut it off. With Spice Rack, I can keep it under control without it being too compressed. Maluma is someone who is super committed to the development of not only the technology, but also the show itself, so we work hard to make it perfect.”

“Maluma is a young artist with a strong interest in technology,” Tarazona says. “He challenges us to be better, so the flexibility of the DiGiCo consoles has been a very important differentiator for me. The possibility of alternative inputs, the speed of the Macros and Snapshots all make it a calm and pleasant experience behind the console. The integration is also exactly what I need; if I want to use Fourier, or analog systems, I can. Any kind of protocol is possible; Dante, MADI, AES, nothing is a problem.”