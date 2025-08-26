Steven Wilson Immerses Audiences on ‘The Overview’ Tour

London, U.K. (August 26, 2025)—Steven Wilson’s current global The Overview Tour 2025 presents an ambitious live multimedia and concert production featuring mesmerizing visuals and an immersive L-Acoustics sound system.

On the recent European leg, the tour visited a mix of theaters, amphitheaters and arenas carrying an L-Acoustics rig provided by Britannia Row Productions, a Clair Global brand. The standard setup comprised up to three L2 over one L2D flown per side, with KS28 subwoofers on the floor and an assortment of A15 and A10 enclosures deployed for various out-fill and front-fill.

“I find that L-Acoustics loudspeakers are extremely musical, the most musical boxes out there, and sound right for the way I mix,” says FOH engineer Alessandro Melchior, who is also a consultant for the manufacturer’s L-ISA technology. He has been mixing on the immersive platform since 2017 and met Wilson during an L-ISA demo.

“I wanted something that was easy to rig and offered consistency. Steven’s fans are audio fanatics and very demanding, and Steven also knows exactly what he wants,” he continues. Melchior modeled some of the tour’s venues for L2/L2D using L-Acoustics Soundvision software. “I discovered it was not only going to work, it was going to make our life a lot easier in terms of tour logistics and deployment,” he reports.

Wilson, recognized for his 5.1 and Dolby Atmos mixing prowess on both his own music and catalog releases from other artists, is presenting his live music in surround on the tour via eight Syva speakers. With the tour visiting venues of all shapes and sizes, it was decided that the most efficient method for feeding signals to the amplifiers powering the Syva surrounds, typically stand-mounted or flown, would be over a Milan-AVB signal path and via RF.

“It was Brit Row’s idea to do it over RF, just in case we couldn’t run the cable, and it became the norm quite quickly,” says system engineer Dan Fathers, who toured with Rag’n’Bone Man with an L Series rig similar in size to Wilson’s. “L2 goes up super quick,” he also notes. “I’m quite used to flying P.A.s on my own, and hanging L Series is pretty much a one-man job, especially if you’re flying from two points.”