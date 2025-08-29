Dude Perfect Takes the Laughs on Tour

“This is five guys on wireless headset mics out in front of the P.A., and we’re needing to get vocal clarity above a crowd that is screaming at 98 to 102 dB…”

Frisco, Texas (August 28, 2025)—Dude Perfect recently took the troupe’s athleticism and comedy to arenas nationwide on the “Hero Tour,” with an L-Acoustics P.A. supplied by LMG Touring.

The unique nature of the tour presented its own novel share of sonic hurdles, starting with the fact that “this is five guys on wireless headset mics out in front of the P.A., and we’re needing to get vocal clarity above a crowd that is screaming at 98 to 102 dB for most of the show,” describes FOH engineer Jeff Sandstrom. This was his third tour of duty with the five former Texas A&M University roommates, who have become internet sensations over the past 15 years.

Orlando-based L-Acoustics certified provider LMG Touring provided a full complement of 20 L Series loudspeaker enclosures, which were deployed as main hangs (three L2 flown over one L2D per side), out-fill arrays (two L2 over one L2D per side), and delay systems (two L2 over one L2D per side).

“L2’s gain-before-feedback and rear rejection have been mission-critical in achieving high intelligibility throughout each venue,” Sandstrom continues. “I’ve also been super impressed with the evenness of the system’s frequency response, the breadth of coverage, and the clarity of speech, even when all of the guys onstage are talking—or shouting—at once. This system really is fun to mix on.”

Having sold out most of the arenas on the trek, he notes, “We’re in large rooms every night and the people who paid good money to sit in the top row of the back section of the arena deserve a similar experience to the VIPs down front. L Series gives us that added clarity and presence no matter where you’re sitting. The previous Dude Perfect tour used K1 and K2, which are great, but I feel that L2 has even more of an impact in presence and articulation, especially in certain areas of the arena. It’s been a huge success.”

Directly behind each of the main L2/L2D arrays, which are inherently cardioid, LMG deployed a hang of eight L-Acoustics KS28 subwoofers in a cardioid arrangement. “There’s a cohesiveness that happens throughout the frequency spectrum because the subs and the mains really complement each other,” Sandstrom notes. “But the L Series have so much body in the low-mid and low frequencies that the subs are really just there to augment what’s happening in the mains.”