UK’s 22live Partners with Martin Audio

22live has gone all in on Martin Audio, and will be both a dealer and rental partner for the loudspeaker manufacturer.

United Kingdom (January 23, 2023)—One of the more interesting live sound stories coming out of the UK in the last few months continues to be the creation of touring audio rental company 22live. Officially launched only this month, the emerging company announced new members of its executive team and revealed it had already completed two major tours and sent a package to the World Cup. Now the company has gone all in on Martin Audio systems—going forward, 22live will be both a dealer and rental partner for the loudspeaker manufacturer.

While 22live hire director Paul Timmins had a history with the brand across his own career, he notes, “There is always a lot at stake when it comes to selecting a partner brand. For us, we needed to get our hands on a product that gave us more of a USP, and was supplied by a manufacturer that complemented our own ethos. This was the key to a successful launch.”

Having decided on the brand, the next decision was on which Martin Audio front-line systems to go with—and the answer was all of them, as 22live opted for WPL, WPC, WPS, WPM and TORUS, supported by SXCF118 and SXHF218 subwoofers, all powered via the Martin Audio iK42 amplified controller, and utilizing Dante throughout.

22live fielded Martin Audio systems for the two tours it tackled in 2022, supporting the Sigur Rós global tour with the manufacturer’s Wavefront Precision system and TORUS scaled for arenas, and the Australian Pink Floyd Show UK, with Wavefront Precision and TORUS scaled for theatres up to small arenas.

22live will also now act in 2023 as a dealer for Martin Audio, representing the company as a boutique supplier, focused on supplying Wavefront Precision and TORUS products predominantly to the touring market.