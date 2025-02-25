Anthem Integrates at Crane Club

New York, NY (February 25, 2025)—The Big Apple’s dining scene has a new entry from the Tao Group—Crane Club, a multi-floor venue located in the Meatpacking District. Requiring an audio system that would reach every corner of the 24,0009-square-foot site, Tao Group brought in Anthem Productions for integration and requested 1 Sound loudspeakers that would be color-matched to the space by 1 Sound’s Custom Shop department.

In the double-height main dining room, Anthem integrated 1 Sound’s Cannon C6 and C8 loudspeakers, chosen with the intent of letting diners listen longer without being fatigued by sound. The distributed Cannon C6s and C8s were mounted using the Swivel Mount accessory offering horizontal and down tilt. Anthem used the C-Clamp and L-Bracket accessories for mounting to the walls where they needed the Cannons at a full 90º angle. For bass, the FSUB45 floor subwoofers and WSUB45 wall subwoofers were implemented, hidden in or under furniture.

In the bar and lounge, Anthem deployed Cannon C8s. The Cannon C8 has a capability of 120 dB max SPL, giving this area flexibility for wanting to create a high-energy experience later in the night or for private events. The loudspeakers were color-matched by 1 Sound’s Custom Shop to the wall they were mounted on. As for the mezzanine level private dining rooms, Cannon C5s were mounted using the C-Clamp accessory and color-matched to each room and were supported with FSUB45s.

“We have taken a five-star approach to every aspect of this project, from décor to table settings to the culinary experience,” says Noah Tepperberg, co-CEO of Tao Group, “This is by far the most formal restaurant we’ve ever been a part of,” he says.

Ultimately, 1 Sound provided five distinct custom color variations of its loudspeakers—shades of red, pink, white, and beige/brown—that blended with the venue’s aesthetic. The system was strategically installed in various locations throughout the venue, including the intimate bar area, main dining room, and private dining spaces.