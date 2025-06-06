Barcelona’s Historic El Molino Club Reopens with New Tech

Barcelona, Spain, (June 6, 2025)—The iconic El Molino club in Barcelona, Spain now features a Solid State Logic Live L100 Plus mixing console at front-of-house that is tightly integrated with the venue’s new immersive audio speaker system.

The former cabaret theater, a cultural landmark for more than 100 years, reopened in October 2024 following renovations and a total refresh of its installed sound, lighting and stage technologies. The club presents music, stand-up comedy and other entertainment five nights a week.

El Molino’s technical director, Ramon Sendra Entrena, a 20-year live sound veteran, was tasked in late 2024 with equipping the venue, which Mayor Jaume Collboni called “a symbol of Barcelona’s vibrant artistic soul” during its reopening ceremonies. The principal challenge, Sendra says, was implementing high-quality audio in a relatively compact auditorium that measures around 1,500 square feet and spans three floors.

​“We opted for an immersive and enveloping audio system, ultimately selecting d&b Soundscape after extensive research,” he reports. That in turn demanded a mixing console that not only supported Dante and could communicate seamlessly with d&b’s DS100 processor but could also deliver exceptional clarity and sonic quality. “The system also had to accommodate the venue’s evolving needs,” he says, “including immersive audio, broadcast signals for television and high-quality audio for live recordings for streaming and archival purposes. At the same time, it was crucial that the system remained intuitive, ensuring that every technician could apply their expertise without being hindered by an unfamiliar workflow. Given these requirements, the SSL L100 Plus emerged as the ideal choice.”

Sendra, whose background includes working with SSL equipment in music production facilities, elaborates, “On stage, we use an SSL ML 32.32 analogue stagebox connected to the console via MADI, with a dedicated backup system. The DS100 receives Dante signals from the SSL L100 Plus through its primary and secondary card connections, which are routed via fiber connected switchers distributed throughout the venue. The DS100 then processes and sends these signals to the DS10 network bridge, which converts Dante signals into AES, directly driving the d&b amplifiers.” The entire system operates at 96 kHz.

“The system is networked so that, through d&b’s En-Bridge solution, we can control the positioning of DS100 Soundscape En-Scene objects directly from SSL’s dedicated d&b Soundscape control interface. This integration allows operators to focus entirely on achieving the best possible mix without having to switch between multiple interfaces.”