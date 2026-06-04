Winnie’s Jazz Club Recalls the Past with Modern System

Winnie's Jazz Club inside New York City's Refinery Hotel may harken back to the Roaring Twenties, but it sports a modern audio system.

New York, NY (June 4, 2026)—Nestled deep inside the Refinery Hotel in New York City’s Garment District, Winnie’s Jazz Club aims to transport you to another age. The venue is awash in resplendent art deco finishes, high-energy nightlife and deep luxe jazz—but while it may recall the Roaring Twenties of a century ago, the audio system is designed to meet modern expectations.

Hosting performances six nights a week, the New York lounge and bar needed an audio system capable of delivering high-end audio. IGC Hospitality invested in a redesigned interior for Winnie’s with Garrett Singer Architecture & Design, and a distributed audio installation designed and integrated by ISW Design, led by Brett Polacek.

The intention behind using the distributed approach was to maintain even coverage and musical clarity throughout the lounge without relying solely on a stage left and right. This was accomplished with a fully distributed deployment of 1 Sound Cannon coaxials. Utilizing Auralis for three-dimensional system modeling, ISW developed a stereo deployment centered around Cannon C8i loudspeakers as the primary left/right system, supported by additional Cannon C6i delay pairs throughout the space.

To maximize usable floor space, dual SUB28 subwoofers were fully embedded within the venue’s newly constructed banquet seating, keeping the low-frequency system visually hidden from guests. A Monitor M35 was also provisioned for the newly constructed performance stage.

System control and processing are managed through an Allen & Heath Matrix 16, while Powersoft Quattrocanali, Duecanali, and Mezzo amplifiers power the loudspeaker deployment throughout the venue.

“Having built a following and established a consistent and loyal audience, we felt strongly about elevating our audio capabilities and sound quality in Winnies,” said Brendan Dahill, general manager of Parker & Quinn / Winnies Jazz Club, IGC Hospitality. “Not only did 1 SOUND deliver, but the integrity and service professionalism of their team with ISW, led by Brett, was exceptional. Our sound is now pristine and garnering raves from our guests.”