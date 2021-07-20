Ascot Racecourse Revamps Audio with Bose Pro

Ascot, UK (July 20, 2021)—The famed Ascot Racecourse is a fixture of British thoroughbred horse racing, annually hosting 13 of Britain’s 36 annual Flat Group 1 horse races as well as three Grade 1 Jumps races. Roughly 600,000 people visit the racecourse every year, and accordingly, providing clear audio for them is a crucial factor. Bose Professional, the Official Technology Supplier-Sound for the site, has nearly 1,000 surface-mount and in-ceiling loudspeakers throughout the racecourse, promenade and other public areas, including 250 private boxes.

“Over the last three years, Ascot has undergone a major technology upgrade,” shared George Vaughan, Head of Technology at the racecourse. “As part of this program of works, we recognized that our audio was no longer able to meet the demands of a modern venue. It gave us the opportunity to explore what the ideal audio solution should sound like for our customers, because what they hear only adds to their experience of a race day.”

In May 2019, Ascot selected Bose Professional, and integrator SSE Audio designed and spec’d the solution for the facility. Consisting of ArenaMatch AM10, AM20 and AM40 loudspeakers as the basis for the system, the audio solution integrates Panaray MA12EX modular columnar array loudspeakers, ArenaMatch Utility AMU108 and AMU208, and a variety of FreeSpace loudspeakers all throughout the entire venue. The solution is powered by a network of PowerMatch PM8500N power amplifiers containing specific Dante cards.

“Ascot has very specific needs; the core of the Ascot experience culminates in 11–12 minutes, yet guests are here for upwards of six hours or more,” said Vaughan. “For us, audio is a key element that goes beyond simple commentary needs. It’s about everything from announcing race details, upcoming event information and the distribution of music that keeps our guests entertained throughout the entire experience. And with Bose, their experience is ideal.”

Craig Staddon, head of sales at Ascot, concurred, noting, “Since we began working with Bose, our guests repeatedly tell us the audio has added another dimension to the races — it simply brings the racing experience alive more.”

