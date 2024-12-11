Daniel Group Updates HOW P.A.

Huntsville, AL (December 11, 2024)—The Daniel Group, based out of Florence, AL, recently designed and installed a new audio system for 2,000-seat Whitesburg Baptist Church in nearby Huntsville. The job of replacing the 15-year-old P.A. fell to Seth Daniel, founder and CEO of The Daniel Group, who faced not only replacing the gear and improving clarity, but also creating a system that better answered the HOW’s changing needs.

The church typically holds two services per Sunday; one is more traditional, with a 135-member choir and a 30-piece orchestra, and the other is more contemporary with a six-or seven-piece band and six praise singers. However, Daniel noted, “With the old configuration, there was a lot of low-frequency build up over the stage area that was causing some issues, especially for the choir.”

A number of potential new systems were demoed and ultimately a Meyer Sound Leopard solution was chosen, configured 10 per side as a left-right main system. Fill systems consist of Ultra-X22XP compact narrow coverage loudspeakers for the balcony, UPQ-D2 full-sized narrow coverage loudspeakers for side coverage and one UPQ-D1 full-sized loudspeaker serving as a center, down fill. Ultra-X20XP loudspeakers are deployed as front-fill loudspeakers across the lip of the stage. Handling the low-frequency content are a half-dozen 2100-LFC low-frequency control elements, hung three next to each Leopard array in a cardioid configuration, while a pair of MJF-208 high power stage monitors rest on the platform, and two Galileo Galaxy 816 Network Platforms are used to drive the system.

Meyer Sound’s MAPP 3D system design and prediction tool was used to model the configuration and behavior of the system prior to it being installed. Daniel commented, “The installation was pretty straightforward. The old system was removed and replaced with the new one within a week. It was our goal to give the Whitesburg team time to have rehearsals on the new system, and then unveil it to the congregation. The responses that we got from the first Sunday were like ‘Oh wow! This is really different.’ It was noticeable from all parties involved that it was a drastic improvement.”