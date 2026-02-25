Grammy Museum’s Clive Davis Theater Gets P.A. Update

Los Angeles, CA (February 25, 2026)—The Grammy Museum is one of the key attractions inside the L.A. Live complex in downtown Los Angeles, and central to the museum’s mission is its Clive Davis Theater, which supports the venue’s diverse programming, ranging from live performances and artist conversations to film screenings and educational events. In January, ahead of festivities leading up to the 68th Annual Grammy Awards, the theater got an audio update from Las Vegas-based integration firm Technology West Group that was based around a new Meyer Sound Ultra family loudspeaker system.

Located on the second floor of the Grammy Museum, the 200-seat Clive Davis Theater’s programming serves up everything, so all of its many uses had to be considered when designing the new audio system.

“The theater hosts more than 300 events annually,” said Chris Kratochwill, digital experience consultant at Technology West. “They range from a film screening to a live performance by Billie Eilish and everything in between, so it needed a versatile system that could handle today’s rock bands to R&B to spoken word, and they needed a system that is very musical.”

The new system is anchored by a pair of Ultra-X80 point source loudspeakers, selected for their output capability and controlled coverage in a room with close audience proximity. Low-end support is provided by a pair of 2100-LFC low-frequency control elements; 10 Ultra-X20XP and two Ultra-X22XP compact point source loudspeakers provide additional coverage throughout the audience area. A Galileo Galaxy 816 Network Platform handles system processing and control.

Kratochwill says low-frequency performance was a key consideration in the design, particularly given the theater’s size and programming mix. “The comments I’ve heard from the Grammy Museum were that they tended to not have enough low-frequency energy before,” he explains. “This system will obviously give them quite a bit more than they’ve had in the past.”

The system, based on Galileo Galaxy networking, allows staff to manage presets and pivot between daytime museum programming and evening performances. “We’re creating various presets and teaching them how to use them,” says Kratochwill. “Every front-of-house person has their opinion, so we want to accommodate that.”

IPR Services, a long-time supporter of the Grammy Museum, collaborated with Technology West to provide cabling installation support.