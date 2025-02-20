DAS Dives into Nashville Church

Nashville, TN (February 20, 2025)—First Apostolic Church in Nashville recently updated its audio system with the goal of improving the congregation’s worship experience through improved sound. Services at the church center around a full band, powerful vocals, and a mix of music and speech, so fielding a system that could do justice to the performances—and which could be installed in time for the church’s annual conference—was a must.

First Apostolic Church got in touch with All Seasons Audio (Jesup, GA), where Brian Bush was tasked with finding the right audio solution. Conceiving a tailored audio solution for the site, Bush arranged live demo led by Carlos Henao, DAS Audio’s east coast senior sales engineer for pro audio, which quickly sealed the deal.

The decision was made to go with a DAS Audio system based around the ARA series. The left-right main hangs are SARA-100 line array boxes, providing 3,000W rms of uniform audio with a 142 dB MAX SPL. Those hangs are bolstered by left-right LARA-Subs, providing controlled low frequencies with cardioid dispersion to minimize rear sound energy. The subs feature dual 18” transducers in the front and a single 18” in the back to create the cardioid dispersion pattern used to avoid unwanted energy behind the system.

Also part of the installation are Artec-510A outfills, each based around a 10″ loudspeaker and 1″ compression driver, and designed for installations; a MATRIX-66, which streamlines audio and data management for DAS Audio systems with six inputs, six outputs, and an integrated Ethernet switch; and ALMA, DAS control and management software used to manage and optimize systems.

For Jody Shoulders, audio engineer at First Apostolic Church, the upgrade made a huge difference, as he pointed out, noting, “The system is really nice—clear, clean, and musical. Spoken word and vocals come through beautifully, and the low end is exactly what we were looking for. It brings power without overwhelming the room.”

Bush of All Seasons Audio concurred, adding, “The church was blown away. They got exactly what they needed: clean, balanced sound with a punch. It doesn’t overwhelm, but it fills the room beautifully. The clarity is unmatched, and the subs bring a fullness that the old system couldn’t touch.”