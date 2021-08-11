First Baptist Brings On Ford AV

Following a fire, First Baptist Church in Texarkana, TX rebuilt its sanctuary and now has a Fulcrum Acoustic system designed by Ford AV.

Texarkana, TX (August 11, 2021)—First Baptist Church in Texarkana, TX has undergone some major changes in recent times, not all of them of its own volition. At the end of 2019, a major fire damaged the sanctuary, and last year saw the congregation begin the arduous task of renovating and restoring the 2,400-seat space. As part of that effort, Ford AV was brought in to design and install a new sound system.

The church wanted a sound system capable of high output without sacrificing musicality, clarity, and speech intelligibility. Ford AV deployed 10 Fulcrum Acoustic AH4 higher-output coaxial horns in a semi-circle above the altar for the main coverage. The AH4s were deployed in five groups of two vertically arrayed units; each array consists of an AH443 over an AH463, with the AH443 providing long-throw coverage and the AH463 oriented downward to serve the lower-level seats.

“Fulcrum’s AH4 is perfect for the space,” says system designer Jim Tassey. “It ended up supplying more power than a line array with focused coverage and high fidelity. We knew First Baptist wanted to push the system and it needed to sound amazing under pressure without distortion and the AH4 pulled it off.”

Ford AV installed Fulcrum’s US221 subwoofers in stacks of four on both sides of the center array in an active cardioid array. “I was really excited about the US221s for this project,” says Tassey. “None of us had used 21-inch subwoofers before and the low frequency impact was impressive.”

Last, nine AH96 high-output coaxial horns were mounted at the ceiling midway between the altar and rear of the church as delay rings. CX826 compact 8” coaxial loudspeakers were mounted under the balcony and on the altar for supplemental coverage and front fill respectively. All the various loudspeakers are powered by Powersoft Ottocanali and Quattrocanali Amplifiers/DSP.