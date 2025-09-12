First Baptist Rogers Gets Immersive Onstage

Rogers, Arkansas (September 12, 2025)—The 2,000-seat First Baptist Church in Rogers, Arkansas updated its former sanctuary’s two KLANG:vokal immersive in-ear monitor mixing systems with a :vokal+ software upgrade for its new space, which began hosting services in April.

Following a short download and software installation, the church’s musicians now have more inputs for their IEM mixes—up from :vokal’s initial input count of 24 to 64—connected via a Dante network.

“We’ve been using KLANG:vokal since 2021, starting during the pandemic, and it’s been fantastic,” comments the church’s media manager, David Bullard. “The new :vokal+ upgrade has really expanded the system’s capabilities, allowing our musicians to potentially hear many more sources if they choose, and not limiting their mixes to just 24 inputs.

“The nice part about the KLANG:vokal and :vokal+ is the added flexibility of having a more immersive experience,” he says. “Instead of just having mono channels that you’re panning left or right, you can have binaural channels that truly immerse you in your mix. It makes you feel better about what you’re playing.”

Bullard describes the church’s musical worship style as hybrid, combining traditional and contemporary, utilizing both a band and an orchestra. Having all of them sharing the same immersive environment has helped elevate the overall experience for them and for worshipers. “I do think that KLANG allows our musicians to connect with the music much more than simply being able to hear themselves,” he says. “They get a nice three-dimensional mix in their ears to where they feel like they’re not just playing to headphones—they’re playing to the environment.”