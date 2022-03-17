Maroon 5 Rolls into SF’s Oracle Park

San Francisco, CA (March 16, 2022)—Maroon 5 brought its truckload of hits to San Francisco’s Oracle Park stadium recently for a splashy one-off, with the help of Sound Image (Escondido, CA) and a massive EAW Anya system.

Tasked with putting the entire show together in two weeks’ time with three days to load in, 120 people worked 72 hours straight, Sound Image general manager George Edwards and his team provided turnkey production, looking after sound, lights, video, stage, roof, barricade and even catering.

“We have been using EAW’s ADAPTive PA system for quite a while,” says Edwards. “Our crew is as good as it gets and was able to rig up 24 Anya boxes in 90 minutes, which was critical since we were under such a time crunch to get everything done before the concert started.”

In total, Sound Image Productions relied on two-dozen EAW Anya loudspeakers and 24 SB2001 subwoofers for the concert. “In addition to sounding amazing, the Anya system is fast and reliable,” adds Edwards. “We don’t have to utilize delays with it and EAW’s Resolution software allows us to focus the audio wherever we need to within the space.”

“One of the things I really like about the Anya speaker is that there is little to no rear reflections coming off the box,” says Edwards. “The volume of the box from standing right in front of it all the way to the mix position is completely even. If you have a dead spot in a stadium like a walkway, you can direct it with a couple of keystrokes right into that walkway or if you have too much going in you can shade it out. The box is great for noise mitigation, long throw applications, quick deployment and it sounds amazing. The Anya’s second-generation engines, caster plates and new on-ramp system are simply unbelievable. EAW once again delivered in a big way.”