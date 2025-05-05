IK Multimedia Total Studio 5 MAX Debuts

IK Multimedia has launched Total Studio 5 MAX, its production suite bringing together the company’s effects, instruments and more.

New York, NY (May 5, 2025)—IK Multimedia has launched Total Studio 5 MAX, its production suite bringing together the company’s collection of effects processors, virtual instruments, guitar tones and more in one place.

The software adds a number of new offerings, including the Pianoverse piano and sound design instrument, T-RackS 6 mixing and mastering workstation and ARC 4 room correction. Also included are nine TONEX Signature Collections, bundled together as TONEX Signature Collections Volume 1. In all, the production suite includes more than 160 of IK’s music creation titles; 72 plug-ins; 16,000-plus virtual instruments; more than 2,000 creative and studio effects; and thousands of presets.

The addition of Pianoverse brings in nine pianos ranging from concert grands to bold cinematic textures, augmented with sound-shaping options, such as customizable spaces and layering. Additional titles include Hammond B-3X, Modo Bass & Drum, SampleTank 4 and more.

For guitar and bass, there’s AmpliTube 5, including AmpliTube Morley, featuring three stompbox effects alongside more than 400 gear models. TONEX Signature Collections Volume 1 and more than 1,200 Premium Tone Models are integrated in.

Also on board is T-RackS 6 with 62 modules, sporting new plug-ins, updated processing tools, and sound design creative effects. Additionally, there’s the Lurssen Mastering Console and ARC 4.

Available now, Total Studio 5 (50-plus products) has an introductory price of 199.99, while Total Studio Pro (nearly 100 products) debuts for $299.99 and Total Studio 5 MAX (more than 160 products) is currently $499.99.