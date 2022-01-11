PreSonus Studio One 5.5 Update Released

Centered most notably around a revamping of its Project Page, the newly released Studio One 5.5 is the latest update of PreSonus’s long-running DAW.

Baton Rouge, LA (January 11, 2022)—Centered most notably around a revamping of its Project Page, the newly released Studio One 5.5 is the latest update of PreSonus’s long-running DAW.

Under version 5.5, the Project Page now provides full track volume, master volume and insert-effects plug-in parameter automation. Users can write automation in real-time, using a mouse, hardware controller or the Paint Tool. Clip Gain Envelopes have also been added to the Project Page, enabling users to precisely fix gain issues while mastering without resorting to dynamics plug-ins. Meanwhile, the new Listen Bus on the Project Page lets users monitor through room-correction plug-ins or headphone monitoring tools without affecting the Master output. Also, the Track Transform feature allows users to free up processing power for complex mastering chains without losing the ability to make adjustments later.

Studio One Professional’s Digital Release publishing feature can now export multiple formats at once, while the new Target Loudness options let users set target values for loudness and true peak during export; aiding that process, presets for various streaming services are provided. A new, proprietary, custom-designed dithering algorithm is now used in an effort to avoid conversion artifacts when preparing your high-resolution audio for streaming.

New production and performance features include the ability to drag a MIDI file into the Chord Track to extract its chords. PreSonus’ Ampire XT guitar amp/cabinet/pedalboard plug-in, available in Studio One 5.5, adds faster preset switching optimized for the Show Page. Elsewhere, automation can be saved with mix scenes, while the Plug-in Nap feature is now available on a per plug-in basis.

Studio One 5.5 is a free update for registered Studio One 5 users and is included in PreSonus Sphere membership.