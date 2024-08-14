Spain’s Church of San Miguel Goes High AV

The Church of San Miguel is not merely a house of worship; it’s an AV attraction as well, as it is the home of Luz Cuenca.

Cuenca, Spain (August 13, 2024)—The Church of San Miguel is not merely a house of worship; it’s an AV attraction as well, as it is the home of Luz Cuenca, a fully immersive sensory experience offering an artistic expression of the cultural wealth of Cuenca in the mountains of east-central Spain.

The multimedia exhibition combines lighting techniques and an orchestral music score with 2D and 3D projection mapping. Digital immersive experience specialists Ibercover Studio, were in charge of production and content design, and turned to AV pros Fluge to design and supply a sound system for the project.

Jesús Catá , AV project engineer at Fluge, said, “The main objective was to effectively and uniformly reproduce sound in the space at low volumes. The required SPL levels were not particularly high since the acoustics of the church play an important role in the sound environment, giving more importance to quality rather than pressure.” With that in mind, the project selected KV2 systems.

Designed by sound engineer Poti Martín, the system includes a dozen EX26 2-way active loudspeaker systems evenly distributed along the walls of the nave. A pair of EX26s reinforce the upper gallery level, while low end is provided by eight EX1.5 subwoofers distributed in pairs on either side of the altar, plus a further pair left and right slightly further down the nave.

Each loudspeaker receives independent audio signals which are sent via Dante, track by track, from the Watchout 6 video playback system and then processed and distributed to the loudspeakers via NST Audio DSP matrices. Finally, custom white housings were designed for all the loudspeakers to minimize interference with the video mapping.