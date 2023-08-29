1 Sound Launches Cannon C4 Loudspeaker

1 Sound has expanded its Cannon Series of loudspeakers with the introduction of its new Cannon C4.

New York, NY (August 28, 2023)—1 Sound has expanded its Cannon Series of loudspeakers with the new Cannon C4, a fully IP55 and saltwater-resistant version of the company’s 4” Cannon Coaxial model.

The new C4 differs from the original C4i version, adding a marine-grade cable gland connector that comes with two feet of 16/2 gauge speaker wire in either black or white. The Cannon C4 is designed to be a compact loudspeaker that can provide copious SPL. The manufacturer notes it will provide extra slack of the attached speaker wire on the C4 if requested for a specific installation design.

The Cannon Series is comprised of full-range loudspeakers—the C4, C5, C6 and C8—that can provide extended low frequency for their size. These coaxial loudspeakers are designed to have a mid-range that is projected, and are housed in a casing with a substantial finish. The Cannons are designed to be IP55 indoor/outdoor rated and saltwater-resistant, and are available in an ‘i’ version that has a screw terminal block connector. Custom colors and wood finishes are available.