1 Sound Launches Cannon C4 Loudspeaker

New York, NY (August 28, 2023)—1 Sound has expanded its Cannon Series of loudspeakers with the new Cannon C4, a fully IP55 and saltwater-resistant version of the company’s 4” Cannon Coaxial model.
The new C4 differs from the original C4i version, adding a marine-grade cable gland connector that comes with two feet of 16/2 gauge speaker wire in either black or white. The Cannon C4 is designed to be a compact loudspeaker that can provide copious SPL. The manufacturer notes it will provide extra slack of the attached speaker wire on the C4 if requested for a specific installation design.
The Cannon Series is comprised of full-range loudspeakers—the C4, C5, C6 and C8—that can provide extended low frequency for their size. These coaxial loudspeakers are designed to have a mid-range that is projected, and are housed in a casing with a substantial finish. The Cannons are designed to be IP55 indoor/outdoor rated and saltwater-resistant, and are available in an ‘i’ version that has a screw terminal block connector. Custom colors and wood finishes are available.