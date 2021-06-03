ALT Systems Welcomes Richard McKernan as Senior Account Executive

Longtime audio engineer turns his attention to system design and integration, with an eye on immersive audio applications.

ALT Systems, a premier systems provider and integrator for the Media & Entertainment (M&E) industry, today announced that Richard McKernan has joined the company as a Senior Account Executive, based in Los Angeles.

McKernan brings decades of combined talent and expertise as a professional recording and mixing engineer on projects with music artists such as U2, Prince, and Stevie Ray Vaughan as well as the Pretty Woman movie soundtrack. Prior to joining ALT Systems, he held senior technical sales and service leadership positions at audio industry technology leaders Avid and Euphonix.

“I am thrilled to join a company that shares my passion and commitment to exceptional audio,” commented McKernan. “From immersive audio for movies and television, to music recording, sound design, editing, and mixing, high-quality audio has never been more critical to the M&E industry. ALT Systems understands the importance of audio and has unparalleled experience helping customers create world-class content that looks — and sounds — amazing.”

“Since 1993 we have continued to strengthen our commitment to delivering superior pro audio solutions, leveraging the power of Avid Pro Tools-based systems,” said Brian Botel, Vice President of Business Development at ALT Systems, and a founder of Cutting Edge Audio Group, now a division of ALT Systems. “With the industry expanding at such a rapid pace, we are fortunate to have someone with Richard’s experience to lead the charge in our audio division. With many storage and other technology solutions at our core, ALT Systems truly is a one-stop shop for end-to-end, cutting-edge solutions that offer extraordinary value.”

McKernan’s prolific audio engineering career earned him technical, writing and arrangement, and instrument and performance credits on more than 118 albums. Additionally, McKernan is a founding member of the Entertainment Industry Professional Mentoring Association (EIPMA), an organization that connects industry professionals who volunteer to help individuals pursuing an entertainment industry career. As the Professional Audio Sales Manager for Avid Technology for more than 10 years and Euphonix’s Western Sales Director for over 14 years, he used his industry insight, technical knowledge, and passion for audio to help lead sales growth.

ALT Systems designs, deploys, and supports standalone and integrated audio solutions from technology companies including Dolby, providers of Dolby Atmos™ immersive audio solutions; Avid Technology, provider of Pro Tools digital audio workstations and S-Series mixing systems; as well as other top brands in the audio solution space.

McKernan can be reached at [email protected].