AvidPlay to Support Dolby Atmos Music Distribution

BURLINGTON, Mass, July 29, 2020 – Longtime partners Avid® (Nasdaq: AVID) and Dolby Laboratories (NYSE: DLB) are breaking new ground for DIY music distribution by providing independent artists, producers and record labels the ability to easily self-distribute their music in Dolby Atmos® to streaming services Amazon Music and TIDAL[1]. With Dolby Atmos Music and AvidPlay, music creators can now bring next-level immersive listening experiences to their fans, deliver unlimited singles and albums annually and grow their fanbase while keeping 100 percent of their rights and earnings.

To get started, artists and labels can subscribe to an AvidPlay distribution plan that matches their needs through the free AvidLink app for mobile or desktop, and then intuitively upload their completed Dolby Atmos Music tracks and artwork. Subscribers then create songs and albums using any compatible Dolby Atmos enabled digital audio workstation (DAW), including Avid Pro Tools, and then upload their music to the AvidPlay dashboard to manage their tracks and albums and see how much money they’re earning from each song.

“Dolby Atmos has changed how we think about music and it allows us to create things that were previously not possible. It’s unlike anything you’ve ever heard,” said Arno Kammermeier, co-founder of the Berlin-based electronic duo Booka Shade. “And most importantly, with AvidPlay, we can now share this elevated experience with our fans. It’s mind-blowing and the ultimate way to experience our music.”

Read More About Dolby Atmos Music: It’s Different When You Mix Music-Only.

For independent labels, AvidPlay opens up a whole new opportunity to support artists interested in creating new music or reimagining existing stereo tracks in Dolby Atmos. Combined with Dolby’s proven and mature set of Dolby Atmos creative tools already in market, artist and labels can quickly get up and running so that they can start creating and sharing music in Dolby Atmos with their fans.

“Dolby Atmos has changed my life. As a producer, I am often told I need to take things out of my mixes and there is just not enough space for all the sounds and ideas to come through. When I got introduced to Dolby Atmos, I was finally able to create the music I always heard in my head,“ said Leah Chisholm, producer, pianist, and DJ known as LP Giobbi and co-owner of the record label Animal Talk Collective, which she co-founded with SOFI TUKKER. “AvidPlay has allowed me to bring my music to the world as an artist and label owner. I am very grateful to have the opportunity to release my music, and the music I believe in, in an immersive and heightened experience.”

Dolby Atmos Music is an immersive audio technology that is redefining how music is created and experienced. It allows people to connect with music in a whole new way, pulling them into the track and revealing what was lost with stereo recordings. Listeners can discover hidden details and subtleties with unparalleled clarity. Whether it’s a complex harmony of instruments placed around a listener, a legendary guitar solo that fills a room, a massive bass drop that washes over the audience, or the subtle breath a singer takes between lyrics, Dolby Atmos gives music more space and the freedom to unleash every detail and emotion as the artist intended.

“With a majority of today’s new music created using Avid tools, enabling any artist or label to now distribute Dolby Atmos Music is a game-changer and highlights Avid’s continued commitment to providing an end-to-end music production solution from recording to mixing to distribution,” said Rob D’Amico, Director of Product Marketing, Audio Solutions at Avid. “Avid and Dolby are helping artists transport their fans to new and exciting immersive listening experiences, while giving them the ability to easily expand their creativity, distribute their music and, most importantly, get paid for the content they produce.”

“Dolby Atmos Music unlocks a new level of creative expression that allows listeners to connect with their favorite songs and albums on a deeper, more immersive level,” said Christine Thomas, Senior Director of Music Partnerships, Dolby Laboratories. “Through AvidPlay, any artist and label outside the major label system, regardless if they are a Multi-Platinum GRAMMY Award-winning performer or emerging singer-songwriter, can share their music in Dolby Atmos with the world.”

AvidPlay is a DIY music distribution service designed to assist artists and labels in expanding their opportunities and getting discovered—while keeping 100% of their rights and earnings. Artists select the single or albums they’d like to release, and AvidPlay takes care of the rest—from distributing music to over 150 major outlets like Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and Tidal, including automatic distribution to streaming outlets added in the future. The Avid Link app, which has more than 775,000 users, enables community members to expand their creative possibilities by connecting with other artists, producers, mixers, composers, editors, videographers, and moviemakers, letting them grow their network, collaborate and gain valuable exposure.

To experience Dolby Atmos Music on Amazon Music, an Amazon Music HD subscription is required. To experience Dolby Atmos Music on TIDAL, a HiFi membership is required.