CAS Applications Open for Student Recognition Award

Hollywood organization reaches out for the seventh year to support efforts by student filmmakers from any university or college program, in any major.

The Cinema Audio Society has opened applications for the CAS Student Recognition Award. First presented at the 51st CAS Awards, this honor comes with a $5,000 cash award and is intended to encourage student interest in production or post-production sound mixing, and to recognize individual students with exceptional demonstrated passion for the field.

“For the seventh year, Cinema Audio Society is proud to offer the opportunity to recognize and reward an extraordinary student whose interest and achievements in our craft show great promise for the future of sound mixers,” said CAS President Karol Urban. “The CAS Student Recognition Award is an honor to bestow and a pleasure in which to participate. Each year, we are reinvigorated by the passion and excitement expressed by the talented students that apply.”

The selection criteria will focus on the student’s short essays in response to application questions, along with a professor’s recommendation letter. Finalists will be asked to submit a 5 minute example of their work and a short explanation of their submission and their role in it. The five finalists will be invited to the 57th CAS Awards, on February 20, 2021 as guests of the CAS (travel expenses not included), where the Student Recognition Award recipient will be announced.

Eligibility for the CAS Student Recognition Award is open to any student enrolled in an accredited college or university. Students may be pursuing any major (indeed, many current CAS members majored in music, psychology, English, engineering and other fields), but should have a demonstrated interest and some experience in production and/or post-production sound mixing for film and television. Applications must be received by November 16, 2020.

The complete application guidelines and details for applying, as well as any updates, can be found on the CAS website at: http://cinemaaudiosociety.org

Please share the word and encourage students who fit the criteria to apply.

The Cinema Audio Society, a philanthropic, non-profit organization, was formed in 1964 for the purpose of sharing information with Sound Professionals in the Motion Picture and Television Industry.