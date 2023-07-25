Gary Rydstrom, Mark Mangini and Wylie Stateman to Keynote Mix Sound for Film & TV!

Hollywood, CA (July 25, 2023)—Three of Hollywood’s top sound professionals—award-winning sound designers and re-recording mixers Gary Rydstrom, Mark Mangini and Wylie Stateman—will kick off the tenth anniversary of Mix Presents Sound for Film & Television with what promises to be a wide-ranging, thought-provoking and sound-centric Keynote Conversation.

The all-day event, which features the talent and technology that drive the high-end film and television sound community, is scheduled to take place on September 30, 2023, at Host Partner Sony Pictures Studios, Culver City, Calif.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled than to have Gary, Mark and Wylie kick off the event on our tenth anniversary,” said Tom Kenny, co-editor of Mix. “If you’ve been paying attention to film sound over the past 30-plus years, this is like having Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant and Lebron James in the building, on the same floor, talking about the NBA! They’ve seen the changes in the game, and in many cases, they have changed the game, each in his own way. At the same time, they each started out as independents, each morphed from sound editing to sound design and re-recording, and each is rooted in the timeless notion of sound as storyteller. This is going to be a fun chat, and such a great way to open the show.”

The Keynote Conversation, titled “Sound, Story and a Sense of Balance,” will be held in the world-renowned Cary Grant Theater at Sony Pictures Studios, and will be followed by a full day of expert panels, film and television sound profiles, and technology exhibitions throughout the Sony Post-Production facilities, including the popular Composers Lounge panel series and an evening at the Sound Reel Showcase, where attendees watch 10-minute clips of current films, with introductions by the sound teams.

More information on the Mix Expert Panels, Film Profiles, Composers and Sponsors will be announced in the coming weeks. For up-to-date information, please visit the event website.

For information on sponsorships, please contact Mix Publisher Janis Crowley.