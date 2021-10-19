JAM Industries Rebrands As Exertis|JAM

Following the recent launch of Exertis North America, JAM Industries today announced it was rebranding as Exertis|JAM under the leadership of Stuart Frenkel, who moves up from Executive Vice President and CFO to President & CEO as long-time JAM President & CEO Martin Szpiro assumes his new role as President & CEO of Exertis North America.

“Over the course of an amazing 50-year journey, we have grown to become North America’s leading distributor of pro audio/lighting, consumer electronics, and musical instruments because of the relationships we have created, nurtured, and expanded with our manufacturer and reseller partners, and that is not going to change,” said Exertis|JAM President Stuart Frenkel. “Our name is changing to align globally with our sister Exertis companies, but our core culture remains the same one that has made us the leader we are today.”

While sales now exceed $450 million annually, Exertis|JAM very much remains an employee and customer-centric company comprised of 18 thriving divisions spanning pro audio/lighting, consumer electronics, and musical instruments that have grown, through acquisition and diversification, into market leaders.

In 2018, the company was named one of Canada’s Best Managed Companies by Deloitte. Music Trades magazine lists Exertis|JAM as #6 in its annual list of the Top 100 North American Music Products Suppliers.

In the United States, Exertis|JAM owned businesses include American Audio & Video, American Music & Sound, Ashly Audio, Davitt & Hanser, U.S. Music Corp., The Music People, and KMC Music.

“Our success is built on maintaining quality communications and a flat divisional management structure that enables our partners to work with a smart, agile team of subject matter experts in every product category,” added Frenkel. “And it’s what will ensure our continued success in the future.”

This story originally appeared in https://www.twice.com/retailing/distributors/jam-industries-rebrands-as-exertisjam