Maile Keone Named President/CEO of Listen Technologies

Bluffdale, UT (August 3, 2021) — Maile Keone has been named the new president and chief executive officer of wireless listening solution provider Listen Technologies. Russ Gentner, founder, chairman and chief executive officer, will transition to chairman and chief strategist.

Gentner founded Listen Technologies in 1998, expanding from its initial focus on assistive listening systems to the successful commercialization and launch of numerous radio frequency, infrared and Wi-Fi solutions. “I’ve enjoyed seeing the growth of the organization over the past 23 years, and I’m excited for the next phase with Maile at the helm,” Gentner said. “Having worked closely with Maile over the last eight years, I know she is talented and passionate, with a track record of achieving strategic growth that has enabled the company to thrive. As a result, Listen Technologies has never been stronger.

“We are well positioned for the future with a deep leadership team, investments in emerging and new technologies, and talented, dedicated employees. I’m excited about this transition and the new leadership we bring to the ProAV industry. This is the perfect time for Maile to become Listen Technologies’ next chief executive officer. I look forward to continuing in an active role as chairman of the board and leading business strategy.”

Keone noted, “I look forward to leading the company through the next stage of growth, continuing to deliver value through inclusive listening experiences across many markets and applications. We have tremendous potential to build on the momentum created under Russ’s leadership, and I am grateful for his mentorship and dedication to building an exceptional organization. I want to thank Russ for his commitment to Listen Technologies, and I look forward to guiding our vision and creating value for our shareholders, partners and customers.”