Mix Sessions: The Evolution of Post-Production—Unified Sound and Picture

Since the advent of recording, which led to the emergence of post-production, sound and picture have been treated largely as separate disciplines. Thanks to technology advancements and procedural changes brought on by the global pandemic, creatives are beginning to see the advantages and efficiencies of a unified workflow.

In “The Evolution of Post-Production: Unified Sound and Picture,” a new webcast presented by Mix Sessions, a panel of industry experts and sound mixers will discuss ever changing processes, post-production technologies, remote production workflow, AI and how they are being utilized to create efficiencies while maintaining quality and enhancing collaboration between the two disciplines.

“It’s been a strange year, but at the same time it’s been a most interesting time for the integration of new and existing technologies,” says Tom Kenny, editor of Mix. “Creative talent is coming up with new and efficient ways of working, and that includes a quest for a more unified approach to the sound and picture edits. It’s new, but it’s coming, and we’re excited to talk with Wylie and Billy about what they see coming.”

The webcast is powered by Adobe and will be moderated by Mix Content Director Tom Kenny. Supervising sound editor Wylie Stateman (Once Upon a Time in America, The Queen’s Gambit) will be joined by film editor Billy Fox (Coming 2 America, Only the Brave), and Durin Gleaves of Adobe

“The Evolution of Post-Production: Unified Sound and Picture” will take place on December 15 at 11 AM PT. For more information and to register, please visit the website.