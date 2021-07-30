NAB Show Announces COVID Protocols

The National Association of Broadcasters has announced COVID protocols for attending this year's NAB Show, due to take place October 9-13 in Las Vegas.

Las Vegas, NY (July 30, 2021)—When the NAB Show returns to Las Vegas Oct. 9–13 for its first face-to-face conference since the pandemic began, attendees will be asked to follow safety health guidelines and allow for physical distancing due to COVID. The association says it is now recommending that all attendees wear masks while onsite; previously that recommendation was for non-vaccinated people.

NAB said it is monitoring COVID-19 health and safety protocols outlined by the U.S. Center for Disease Control and local health officials in Clark County, Nev. It will adjust its approach as needed, said an NAB spokesman.

The association estimates that 85% of its expected attendees are either already vaccinated or intend to be by the time the NAB Show begins in mid-October, according to its website. Also, meeting rooms and floor theaters at the Las Vegas Convention Center will be capped at 75% of capacity, NAB says.

“We are constantly reviewing the guidelines and collaborating with other event organizers on what they are doing, and discussing daily any changes we may want to make,” NAB wrote in a recent email to attendees.

The group’s website covers many health recommendations, including asking attendees to register at one of their satellite locations prior to arriving at LVCC. This year will feature a touchless registration and feature a technology that allows attendees to obtain credentials in a safe, touch-free process, according to NAB.

NAB Show safety measures are numerous, according to the NAB website:

Visitors may be required to undergo health screenings such as temperature checks or other screening processes upon entry to LVCC;

A “no contact” policy will be observed. Attendees are asked to refrain from greeting others using physical contact;

Exhibitors will be asked to safely design booths and layout exhibit space. Exhibitors will have the opportunity to order enhanced cleaning and disinfection services for their booths;

Hand sanitizer will be placed in all public areas, including meeting room corridors, show floor and food and beverage areas (“Don’t forget the COVID handshake … #elbowbump,” NAB wrote in a promotional email);

Attendees can download a free download through the NAB website called COVID Trace, an easy to use mobile app that notifies users of potential exposures to COVID-19.

The NAB Show, Oct. 9–13, marks the return of major trade shows for the group. The NAB has only recently started hosting small executive level meetings at NAB headquarters in Washington.

Las Vegas area businesses returned to pre-pandemic guidelines on June 1, and removed all limits involving capacity limits and large gatherings, according to the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority. However, Clark County health officials issued orders, effective July 22, for all employees of businesses across Las Vegas to wear masks. The employee mask requirement only continues until Aug. 17, but could be extended, according to health officials.

This article originally appeared on radioworld.com.