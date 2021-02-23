Pro Audio & Radio Tech Summit Coming April 1

Future US and three of its leading B2B entertainment technology brands—Pro Sound News, Mix and Radio World—have announced the debut of the first Pro Audio & Radio Tech Summit, an all-day virtual event to be held April 1.

“It’s been a challenging year across all entertainment and technology markets, but also a transformative one,” says Tom Kenny, editor of Mix. “We’ve seen changes in workflow, changes in how we collaborate, and rapid changes in distribution of all media. But users and manufacturers have stepped up, often in creative ways, to ensure that talented people have the right tools to produce quality audio and broadcast content. We plan to explore the state of the industry and highlight some of the trends and success stories from across the country.”

The free one-day event will feature an exhibition floor, panel presentations, chat rooms and a host of media presentations showcasing the latest technologies and trends in radio and pro audio.

Pro Audio & Radio Tech Summit will feature two individual program tracks within a single exhibition hall. In each program track, industry experts will explore how manufacturers and users are making use of both current and emerging technologies in order to keep the media coming.

The Pro Audio Track will feature sessions on Remote Production, the multipurpose House of Worship studio, the rise of Immersive Music, Audio Networking technologies, and Improved Audio for Education. Through expert panel presentations, sponsor demos and attendee networking, Pro Sound News and Mix bring manufacturers, engineers, producers, musicians, educators and industry experts together to look at the state of music production as we come out of the most disruptive year in memory.

The Radio Track will feature sessions on hybrid radio, AoIP, virtualization, streaming, business continuity and trends in transmission. These topics will be of interest to any radio broadcast manager or engineer who manages technology or uses it to advance their careers and business missions.

