Radio Legend Casey Kasem’s Mic Heads to Auction

Gardena, CA (February 10, 2022)—Nobody had a voice like the late Casey Kasem. Whether counting down the hits on his syndicated American Top 40 radio show or voicing classic cartoon characters like Shaggy from Scooby Doo, Kasem entertained millions around the world over the course of a career that lasted more than five decades. Now, Julien’s Auctions has announced it will sell off Kasem’s personal Neumann mic and other pro audio gear among 500 lots of belongings from the estate of the late DJ and his wife, actress Jean Kasem.

Known for his soothing, dulcet tones and cheery delivery, Kemal Amen Kasem was born on April 27th, 1932 in Detroit, Michigan. As a high school student, he hit the air as a sports reporter for a local station and by college, he had become a professional voice-over artist for national programs, working as a young cast member on radio shows like The Lone Ranger. Bouncing around the country as a radio DJ, Kasem eventually landed in Hollywood, where he debuted the first episode of American Top 40 on Independence Day, 1970; he would host the weekly show for the next 39 years. Heard on 500 stations across the U.S. and another 500 around the globe, the program became the undisputed champ of chart shows. In the meantime, he also lent his voice to cartoons, Sesame Street and other mainstays of 1970s and ’80s television. Casey Kasem died June 15, 2014 at the age of 82 in Washington.

The many lots of memorabilia, autographs, records and more in the Kasem auction come from the couple’s estate in Holmby Hills, CA, and for many, the choice items of interest will his audio gear. Key among the offerings is Kasem’s personally used Neumann U 87 Ai studio microphone, which includes its original wooden box and shockmount ($1,000 – $2,000). Also going on the block is a vintage McIntosh Model MC-240 Stereo Power tube amplifier ($1,000 – $2,000); a Teac A-4010S reel-to-reel tape deck; and Sansui Model SR-838 turntable.

Taking place 10AM PST on March 17, 2022, the auction will be held both online (www.juliensauctions.com) and in-person at the Julien’s Auctions auction house in Gardena, CA.