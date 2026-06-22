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Seen on the Scene: InfoComm 2026, Part 1

InfoComm 2026 was a hit, packing the Las Vegas Convention Center with exhibitors and attendees. Here’s just some of what we saw at the show!

By Clive Young ⋅

Prepping InfoComm 2026 took days as close attention was paid even to the entryway. Photo: Future.
Prepping InfoComm 2026 took days as close attention was paid even to the entryway. Photo: Future.

Las Vegas, NV (June 22, 2025)—InfoComm returned to the Las Vegas County Convention Center last week, and while many in attendance were not sure what to expect given the current economic climate of uncertainty, tariffs and more, the show was a hit—with the stats to back it up.

Running June 13-19, there were 28,132 verified attendees from 94 countries on hand to see the latest and greatest solutions in audiovisual solutions, collaboration, retail, broadcast, digital signage, AI-driven systems, workplace innovation, immersive experiences and more. with international attendance representing 20% of attendees, and end users representing 37%. The total number of registrants was 35,707.

Greeting everyone on the show floor were 807 exhibitors presenting thousands of pro AV products and solutions across 395,500 square feet. Here’s just a smattering of what we saw onsite:

 

Grabbing attention from all who passed by was JBL’s new VTXB35G Triple 15-inch Cardioid Subwoofer, which was shown with a cutaway to illustrate how it is designed to reduce rearward energy while keeping low-frequency coverage focused on the audience.
Grabbing attention from all who passed by was JBL’s new VTXB35G Triple 15-inch Cardioid Subwoofer, which was shown with a cutaway to illustrate how it is designed to reduce rearward energy while keeping low-frequency coverage focused on the audience. Photo: Future.

 

Allen & Heath dLive desks of all sizes were checked out throughout the show, even before the doors opened, as this shot illustrates. Photo: Future.
Allen & Heath dLive desks of all sizes were checked out throughout the show, even before the doors opened, as this shot illustrates. Photo: Future.

 

Mike Petrucci, product specialist at Shure, was on-hand to spread the word about the SLXD4+ wireless system that was first introduced at NAMM earlier this year. Photo: Future.
Mike Petrucci, product specialist at Shure, was on-hand to spread the word about the SLXD4+ wireless system that was first introduced at NAMM earlier this year. Photo: Future.

 

dbTechnologies’ VIO L1608 3-way, tri-amplified active line array module, shown in a cut-away, brings three-way performance to an enclosure the size of a traditional 2-way dual-8" array. Photo: Future.
dbTechnologies’ VIO L1608 3-way, tri-amplified active line array module, shown in a cut-away, brings three-way performance to an enclosure the size of a traditional 2-way dual-8″ array. Photo: Future.

 

Yamaha’s DXR mk3 Series powered loudspeakers have that solid sound and what proved to be a very intuitive interface with a full-color LCD panel and encoder for accessing the speaker’s DSP offerings. Photo: Future.
Yamaha’s DXR mk3 Series powered loudspeakers have that solid sound and what proved to be a very intuitive interface with a full-color LCD panel and encoder for accessing the speaker’s DSP offerings. Photo: Future.

 

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An item high on many ‘must check it out’ lists was the new M&W Pro Audio D24 24-channel digital mixer, based around a high-end touchscreen and detachable (or alternately rack-mountable) stagebox.
An item high on many ‘must check it out’ lists was the new M&W Pro Audio D24 24-channel digital mixer, based around a high-end touchscreen and detachable (or alternately rack-mountable) stagebox. Photo: Future.

 

COME BACK TOMORROW FOR MORE!

Clive Young

Clive Young is the co-editor of Mix Magazine and editor of MixOnline.com. He was the editor in chief of Pro Sound News (Future's U.S. Magazine of the Year - 2019) and is a four-time Neal Award nominee. He is the author of two books and has spoken at more than 500 libraries, universities, museums, academic symposiums and conventions. Young earned an MFA in Creative Writing from Hofstra University and is an adjunct professor at St. Joseph’s University New York.

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