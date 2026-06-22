Seen on the Scene: InfoComm 2026, Part 1

InfoComm 2026 was a hit, packing the Las Vegas Convention Center with exhibitors and attendees. Here’s just some of what we saw at the show!

Las Vegas, NV (June 22, 2025)—InfoComm returned to the Las Vegas County Convention Center last week, and while many in attendance were not sure what to expect given the current economic climate of uncertainty, tariffs and more, the show was a hit—with the stats to back it up.

Running June 13-19, there were 28,132 verified attendees from 94 countries on hand to see the latest and greatest solutions in audiovisual solutions, collaboration, retail, broadcast, digital signage, AI-driven systems, workplace innovation, immersive experiences and more. with international attendance representing 20% of attendees, and end users representing 37%. The total number of registrants was 35,707.

Greeting everyone on the show floor were 807 exhibitors presenting thousands of pro AV products and solutions across 395,500 square feet. Here’s just a smattering of what we saw onsite:

COME BACK TOMORROW FOR MORE!