Seen on the Scene: InfoComm 2026, Part 4
InfoComm 2026 was a hit, packing the Las Vegas Convention Center with exhibitors and attendees. Here’s just some of what we saw at the show!
The Q-Sys booth was basically mobbed anytime you walked by. Photo: Future.
Las Vegas, NV (June 24, 2025)—InfoComm returned to the Las Vegas County Convention Center last week, and while many in attendance were not sure what to expect given the current economic climate of uncertainty, tariffs and more, the show was a hit. Here’s just a smattering of what we saw onsite; don’t pass up
Part One, Part Two and Part 3!
Interested in Genelec’s 4420A Smart IP Install Speakers but you don’t like gray? Lucky you—they’re now available in 120 different colors. Photo: Future.
JH Audio was on-hand with a variety of its in-ear monitor offerings, including the Sheena (foreground) and Roxanne (midground) models. Photo: Future.
Mipro had its portable P.A. and digital wireless offerings on display at InfoComm. Photo: Future.
Solid State Logic held SSL Live console Masterclasses with Rico Gonzales, monitor engineer for Stevie Wonder and Lizzo. Photo: Future.
Neumann brought along its Grammy Award…because it can. Photo: Future.
Clive Young is the co-editor of Mix Magazine and editor of MixOnline.com. He was the editor in chief of Pro Sound News (Future's U.S. Magazine of the Year - 2019) and is a four-time Neal Award nominee. He is the author of two books and has spoken at more than 500 libraries, universities, museums, academic symposiums and conventions. Young earned an MFA in Creative Writing from Hofstra University and is an adjunct professor at St. Joseph’s University New York.