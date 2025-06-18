Seen on the Scene: InfoComm 2025, Part 3

Orlando, FL (June 18, 2025)—The exhibit floor and audio demo rooms of InfoComm were open only a scant three days, so we had our hands full, seeing as much as humanly possible. Here’s the last look at some of the sights we caught, but don’t pass up Part 1 and Part 2! If it all looks like something you’d want to check out yourself, start looking into InfoComm 2026, which hits Las Vegas June 16-19 next year.