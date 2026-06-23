Seen on the Scene: InfoComm 2026, Part 2
InfoComm 2026 was a hit, packing the Las Vegas Convention Center with exhibitors and attendees. Here’s just some of what we saw at the show!
Las Vegas, NV (June 23, 2025)—InfoComm returned to the Las Vegas County Convention Center last week, and while many in attendance were not sure what to expect given the current economic climate of uncertainty, tariffs and more, the show was a hit. Here’s just a smattering of what we saw onsite; don’t pass up
Part One!
Adamson gave InfoComm visitors an exclusive first look at the VGx—the newest and most-powerful addition to the company’s Vergence Group, intended to cover stadiums, festivals and arenas with consistent mid-range, with some impressive low-end action as well. Photo: Future.
The smallest desk in DiGiCo’s lineup is the Quantum112—sweet, petite, and a Mix Best of Show-InfoComm award-winner. Photo: Future.
The bidirectional Spectera wireless system and SoundBase software were both big draws for the Sennheiser booth. Photo: Future.
L-Acoustics had its L2 System— L2 and L2D, acoustically identical enclosures that differ in their progressive curvature—hanging high above its booth. Photo: Future.
Sneak-peeked last year at ISE, the Midas HD Neon16 still doesn’t have an announced release date yet, but it turned heads all the same on the floor of InfoComm. Photo: Future.
It’s not audio-related, but Planar’s eye-catching architectural LED arrays were showstoppers on the show floor. Photo: Future.
Clive Young is the co-editor of Mix Magazine and editor of MixOnline.com. He was the editor in chief of Pro Sound News (Future's U.S. Magazine of the Year - 2019) and is a four-time Neal Award nominee. He is the author of two books and has spoken at more than 500 libraries, universities, museums, academic symposiums and conventions. Young earned an MFA in Creative Writing from Hofstra University and is an adjunct professor at St. Joseph’s University New York.