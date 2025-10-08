Sensaphonics and Ultimate Ears Pro Partner for dB Check Pro

Unique tool to measure SPL in headphones and in-ear monitors now available to UE users in effort to expand hearing health awareness.

Chicago, Ill.—Ultimate Ears Pro is now a reseller for Sensaphonics’ dB Check Pro, the brand agnostic tool for calculating the sound pressure levels reaching the ears of end-users of in-ear monitors and headphones.

“By offering dB Check Pro directly to their customers,” says Sensaphonics founder and president Michael Santucci, Au.D., “Ultimate Ears Pro is demonstrating their commitment to the hearing health of IEM end-users. We are delighted that UE Pro is now raising the awareness of dB Check Pro as an aid to its own initiatives to promote the safe use of IEMs and hearing health awareness.”

“We are committed to helping our customers listen safely,” says Brian Geller, head of sales and marketing of Ultimate Ears Pro. “dB Check Pro provides the most effective way for users of our IEMs to get a realistic measure of how loud they are listening. It’s a great complement to our products.”

dB Check Pro, developed by custom-fit in-ear monitors, earplugs and pro audio electronics manufacturer Sensaphonics, is the only device on the market that provides IEM and headphone end users with calculated at-ear real-time and average sound pressure level estimates (dBA SPL) of both monitoring level and measured stage/environmental noise. The unit also calculates safe listening durations based on NIOSH and OSHA guidelines, empowering users to make informed decisions about their listening habits.

The dB Check Pro’s patented technologies are designed to work unobtrusively in-line with any IEM or headphone monitoring system. One device can be easily shared among multiple users, making it a smart investment for touring groups, house-of-worship praise bands, production teams, and rehearsal spaces, the manufacturer states. dB Check Pro’s expanding software database currently features over 170 models of IEMs and headphones from 15 major brands, including the sound profiles of the entire line of UE Pro Custom IEMs.