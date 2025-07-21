SMPTE to Study Content Provenance and Authenticity Issues

SMPTE has introduced Content Provenance and Authenticity in Media Study Group) to assess how content provenance and authenticity technologies affect media production and distribution.

White Plains, NY (July 16, 2025)—SMPTE has introduced Content Provenance and Authenticity (CPA) in Media Study Group (SG) to assess how current content provenance and authenticity technologies affect media production and distribution.

A key focus of CPA SG, among others, will be on the carriage of content provenance information in MXF files due to an urgent industry need. The scope of the project will be to identify content provenance and authenticity technologies, areas of work and activities in other professional media organizations and make recommendations where SMPTE can update existing or create new standards to support the flow of content provenance and authenticity information. The group will also gather use cases and requirements and summarize those findings and recommendations in one or more study group reports.

“The CPA SG was established at a critical juncture, as artificial intelligence (AI) becomes increasingly integrated into media production,” said SMPTE’s director of standards and head of the CPA in Media Study Group, Thomas Bause Mason. “In this evolving landscape, ensuring that audiences can trust the authenticity of the content they consume is more important than ever. The SG will explore how CPA-related information can be transported effectively and securely across today’s professional media infrastructure.”

The group includes representatives of the SMPTE Standards Community from Ross Video, SONY, Adobe, The European Broadcasting Union and Metaglue.