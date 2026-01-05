Shure Launches MV88 USB-C Stereo Mic

Las Vegas, NV (January 5, 2026)—At CES this week, Shure is launching its MV88 USB-C Stereo Microphone, intended for mobile content creators. The new mic rethinks the original MV88 stereo condenser by adding a USB-C connector, allowing it to be plugged directly into a phone or tablet.

By plugging directly into a phone or tablet, the microphone is powered by the device, and avoids the issues of both wired and wireless mics such as dropouts, Bluetooth pairing issues and so on. The MV88 USB-C offers four selectable polar patterns—adjustable stereo, mono cardioid, mono bi-directional and raw mid-side—which users can configure the mic as needed.

The MV88 USB-C also offers an Auto Level Mode, continuously adjusting gain in real time, but an option to set levels manually is provided as well. The mic also offers a Real-time Denoiser feature to remove unwanted background noise.

Users can choose from five quick-start presets or opt to use advanced controls such as microphone gain, five-band EQ, limiter, compression and a high-pass filter, all accessible through the MOTIV Video and MOTIV Audio mobile apps, as well as MOTIV Mix on desktop. The apps offer various quick-start presets, as well as other tools like EQ, compression, stereo width adjustment and real-time noise reduction.

The MV88 USB-C Stereo Microphone is available now for $159 and includes a foam windscreen, protective carry case, quick-start guide and product safety documentation.