Sound Devices Acquired by Audiotonix

Reedsburg, WI (October 14th, 2021) — Sound Devices has been acquired by Audiotonix, parent company to Allen & Heath, Calrec, DiGiCo, DiGiGrid, Group One Limited, KLANG:technologies, and Solid State Logic. The move makes the multi-track audio recorder and field production mixer company the first North American manufacturer to come under the Audiotonix umbrella.

Sound Devices co-founder Matt Anderson, who has been chief engineer of since inception and CEO since 2013, will continue to serve in both roles. The company designs, assembles and supports its products at its Reedsburg, WI headquarters and both its Madison, WI and Watford, UK offices.

Anderson noted, “In a way, it will be ‘business as usual’ at Sound Devices, as we will carry on doing the same thing we’ve been doing for the past 23 years: focusing intensely on making the best sound products we can. However, the Audiotonix group brings us more strength in terms of access to capital, depth in manufacturing, knowledge in engineering, sourcing of parts, and expanding our sales and marketing expertise. I am extremely excited about this new opportunity.”

James Gordon CEO of Audiotonix added, “The addition of Sound Devices and their fantastic team to our portfolio of premium audio brands is a proud moment for all involved. Their expertise and technical pedigree in film production, broadcasting and professional recording is a great fit. As with previous acquisitions we always look to increase the knowledge share group-wide and, with FPGA-based solutions and RF wireless technology at their core, we have an enviable opportunity.”

With the acquisition concluding today, Sound Devices co-founder Jon Tatooles will leave the company after 23 years. He noted, “It has been incredible to build Sound Devices over the last 23 years into the organization it is today. I am very excited about the next chapter for the company, and I leave it in great hands. Audiotonix is a great organization who will build on the success we have achieved. I don’t believe there is a better partner.”