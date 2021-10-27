Virtual InfoComm 2021 Experience Brings Show to the World

Orlando, FL (October 27, 2021)—There’s more than one way to experience InfoComm 2021. In addition to the in-person show in Orlando, show producer AVIXA is hosting a virtual InfoComm experience that includes livestreamed content from InfoComm.

The InfoComm virtual experience through Oct. 29 will feature a livestreamed InfoComm Morning Show each day that includes interviews with key speakers and industry experts.

There will also be a livestream of the Technology Innovation Stage, where 25 sessions will be presented covering pro AV solutions trends, a state-of-the-industry presentation from AVIXA’s market intelligence team, and product announcements and demonstrations.\

The AVIXA Women’s Council Keynote presentation by Sara Potecha, author of West Point Woman: How Character Is Created and Leadership Is Learned, will also be broadcast live. Each day will wrap up with a highlight reel of the show’s events.

Beyond the show proper, InfoComm 2021’s digital experience will include an InfoComm Virtual Post-Show Event Nov. 9–10 featuring interactive sessions and one-on-one appointment scheduling with InfoComm exhibitors.

As part of the InfoComm Virtual Post-Show Event, a select number of InfoComm 2021 conferencing and collaboration sessions and all of the D=SIGN sessions will be available to view on demand. These sessions explore topics like designing flexible collaboration spaces, interactivity and touch screens in a post-pandemic world, security and privacy for digital signage networks, and much more.

For those who cannot attend the show in person, a virtual-only pass to InfoComm 2021 is $59 for AVIXA Premium and Elite Members and $89 for all others. The pass provides access to the InfoComm 2021 livestreamed content, the Virtual Post-Show Event, and on-demand content until Nov. 30. To register for the virtual-only InfoComm package, visit www.infocommshow.org/virtual.

In-person InfoComm 2021 attendees will have free access to the on-demand content from the virtual show from Nov. 1 to Nov. 30, as well as the Virtual Post Show.