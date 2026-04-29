CAS Opens Call for Jeffrey S. Wexler Award

The Cinema Audio Society is now accepting applications for the Jeffrey S. Wexler Award for Advancement in Sound Technology.

Los Angeles, CA (April 29, 2026)—The Cinema Audio Society is now accepting applications for the Jeffrey S. Wexler Award for Advancement in Sound Technology.

The award honors individuals, companies or products whose creations have significantly improved existing methods or are so innovative in nature that they have materially changed how sound is recorded, edited, mixed or delivered. Introduced at the 2026 CAS Awards, the Jeffrey S. Wexler Award is a juried award judged by the CAS Engineering and Technology Committee. Submissions are due June 30, 2026. Additional rules, entry guidelines and a detailed timeline are available via the CAS website.

Applications may be submitted by committee members, CAS members, product manufacturers and individual inventors. Awards may be given to a specific technology, individual or product, or to multiple recipients honoring a broader category of contribution.

The late Jeff Wexler CAS was a production mixer, educator, and leader whose career spanned more than 40 years and 70 feature films. Among the first to use digital audio tape (DAT) and a pioneer of file-based production recorders, his work helped shape the way virtually all sound is recorded today. He received a BAFTA Film Award for Best Sound for Almost Famous, two Academy Award nominations, and Emmy and CAS Award nominations for The Last Samurai, Independence Day and the HBO film 61. In 2011, he received the CAS Career Achievement Award.

The inaugural Jeffrey S. Wexler Award recognized achievements in non-linear technology for sound recording, editing and mixing. Recipients of the 2026 Jeffrey S. Wexler Award were Evan Brooks, Peter Gotcher, Glenn Sanders and Howard Stark.

The 63rd CAS Awards will take place on March 6, 2027, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.