South Africa’s SuperSport Rolls with All-IP OB Truck

South Africa (October 11, 2023)—South African broadcaster and content supplier SuperSport has rolled out IP1, a new 4K/UHD IP-native OB truck housing a 64-fader Calrec Artemis console, two AoIP ImPulse routing and processing cores and a 30-fader AoIP Type R desk.

SuperSport worked with systems integrator Broadcast Solutions on the truck, which is fully ST 2110 and NMOS compliant and took 18 months to design and build.

SuperSport is using the truck for international and local sporting events across South Africa, originating in 4K. Each ImPulse core—primary and redundant—has two router cards with the Type R being used for submixing and redundancy. Monitoring is via Dolby Atmos 5.1.4 and all sources are via stageboxes or ST 2110 direct. The truck is also equipped with a Dante network commentary and audio monitoring devices.

With approximately 750 live productions each year, SuperSport is no longer confined to 1080p. Dheshnie Naidoo, head of production operations at SuperSport, said, “Our new IP facility outputs in UHD, which can be down-converted to 3G HD. For our productions in South Africa, we are transporting the 3G HD signal currently via satellite and ATM workflows. We are working currently with telcos across South Africa and soon we will be able to take advantage of greater transmission speeds.”

Malcolm Robinson, head of business development, Broadcast Solutions UK, said the decision to make the truck fully IP is a sign of the changing times. “SuperSport was really keen to create a vehicle as future-ready as possible, one that could enable HFR, HDR and full 4K workflows as required. It was a natural step to move to an ST 2110 environment that utilizes NMOS. It modernizes the way devices are discovered, added and operated within a network—making things much smoother and easier for operators.”