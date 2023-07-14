Japan’s ABC Upgrades OB Truck for Immersive Work

Natick, MA (July 14, 2023)—Japanese broadcaster Asahi Television Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) has upgraded its outside broadcast truck, named 202, to create a 5.1.4 immersive environment with Genelec’s The Ones three-way coaxial monitors.

“Organizations like the Association of Radio Industries and Businesses are discussing standards for next-generation broadcasting, and three-dimensional audio is under consideration,” says Sadanari Iwahashi of ABC’s production engineering department. “When we thought about a broadcasting van that could be used 15 years in the future, we concluded that it’s necessary to support immersive sound.”

The move is a coordinated initiative across the ABC group. In addition to the remote truck, its MA (Multi Audio) room has also been upgraded to a 5.1.4 immersive format. “When broadcasting starts to support immersive, we’ll be able to monitor the sound live from the site, and recordings can be brought into the immersive MA room for further processing,” Iwahashi says. “It makes sense to have an OB unit ready to record immersive sound for many reasons. For example, when we record a concert, we can approve the use of the sound in other events and programs as well. It’s also important that we have four monitors installed in the ceiling from the start, so we can just begin immersive monitoring without the hassle of setting up.”

Nihon Onkyo Engineering Co. Ltd planned the acoustics, while Keisei Motors Ltd, a company with extensive experience in OB vans, manufactured the vehicle. The LCR channels are handled by three 8341 coaxial studio monitors and, thanks to a custom-designed 2.2 m high production room, ABC was able to mount four 8331 height monitors in recesses in the ceiling. Low frequency duties are handled by a 7360 subwoofer.

“The goal was to ensure as much distance between the monitors as possible,” says Iwahashi. “One particular challenge was the position of the left and right rear 8331 monitors, which due to the structure, would be closer than the L, C and R monitors. The ideal angle for rear channel monitors is 110 degrees +/- 10 degrees, but if we positioned these and the LCR channels equidistant to the listener using that angle, they would exceed the width of the van! So we compared the sound prioritizing the angle and then the distance many times, and in the end we decided to prioritize the angle. In order to maximize the distance, the rear monitors were also installed slightly above the horizontal position, at an elevated angle.”