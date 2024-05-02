German Broadcaster Revamps Tech Infrastructure

Westdeutscher Rundfunk is using a media and intercom network based on Riedel tech for the renewal of its technical infrastructure at WDR Filmhaus

Wuppertal, Germany (May 2, 2024)—Broadcaster Westdeutscher Rundfunk (WDR) in Germany is using a media and intercom network based on Riedel technology for the renewal of its technical infrastructure at WDR Filmhaus in Cologne.

Situated in Cologne’s city center, Filmhaus is the journalistic and technical heart of WDR. The existing Filmhaus facility is undergoing a thorough refurbishment that will adapt the building to the current and future requirements of media production. The project will include office and conference areas, as well as editorial, studio, and recording rooms for cross-media production. The Riedel solution offered by system integrator Studio Hamburg Media Consult International (MCI) GmbH came out on top in a public tender.

The software-defined MediorNet infrastructure with MediorNet HorizoN, MicroN UHD, and MicroN devices not only allows WDR to distribute audio and video signals (baseband and IP) throughout the Filmhaus with flexibility but also provides multiviewing and processing functions. Sustainability and future-proofing are crucial elements of this project, and Riedel’s MediorNet HorizoN hybrid processing platform will play a central role in addressing both goals as WDR undertakes a shift toward comprehensive media-over-IP infrastructure within the Filmhaus.

For the expansion of the Filmhaus intercom system, WDR will employ Artist-1024 and 1200 Series SmartPanels, which will be integrated into WDR’s existing intercom network via trunking. This Artist ecosystem covers all WDR production areas in Cologne’s city center and enables the broadcaster to communicate across all its premises in Cologne.