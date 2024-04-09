Mission Control Deploys Unique Riedel System for Coldplay

Mission Control Ltd. is using Riedel equipment as a bespoke live music package for Coldplay's long-running "Music of the Spheres" world tour.

NOTE: THIS ARTICLE IS NOT BY CLIVE YOUNG. DUE TO A CMS GLITCH, CURRENTLY, ALL STORIES BEING POSTED ARE BEING CREDITED TO YOUNG AS A DEFAULT. WE’RE WORKING TO FIX THE PROBLEM AND WILL GIVE THE CORRECT AUTHOR PROPER CREDIT AS SOON AS POSSIBLE.

Wuppertal, Germany (April 9, 2024)—Mission Control Ltd. is using Riedel equipment as a bespoke live music package for Coldplay’s long-running “Music of the Spheres” world tour.

“Riedel’s solutions have been a total game changer,” said Ali Viles, director of Mission Control, a specialist in delivering global RF coordination and licensing solutions. “Our completely new design and usage of this system have not only increased functionality and workflow, but also saved touring equipment weight, significantly reducing our carbon footprint. This new use case has enabled Riedel to gain exposure in new markets, developing a firm foundation for our current and future clients.”

For almost two years, Mission Control has implemented a completely new use case for existing Riedel hardware to drive high-quality audio mixing and monitoring, using a Riedel Bolero wireless intercom system, an Artist-1024 node, and 1200 Series SmartPanels. Mission Control is using the completely new design and implementation of the Riedel hardware for several applications.

Artist-1024’s high-speed MADI stream, running at a sample rate of 96 kHz, delivers a high-resolution, super-low-latency listening experience. This allows backline techs and the audio crew to control their own audio mixes discretely from over a dozen locations around the stadium and communicate seamlessly, while still listening to their individual monitor mixes on IEMs.

Combining 1200 Series SmartPanels with Bolero and Artist’s capabilities for audio mixing, the complete system enables the team to combine, monitor and adjust individual audio elements, helping them to deliver a high-quality and immersive experience for Coldplay audiences anywhere across the globe.