Mission Control Deploys Unique Riedel System for Coldplay

Mission Control Ltd. is using Riedel equipment as a bespoke live music package for Coldplay's long-running "Music of the Spheres" world tour.

Wuppertal, Germany (April 9, 2024)—Mission Control Ltd. is using Riedel equipment as a bespoke live music package for Coldplay’s long-running “Music of the Spheres” world tour.

“Riedel’s solutions have been a total game changer,” said Ali Viles, director of Mission Control, a specialist in delivering global RF coordination and licensing solutions. “Our completely new design and usage of this system have not only increased functionality and workflow, but also saved touring equipment weight, significantly reducing our carbon footprint. This new use case has enabled Riedel to gain exposure in new markets, developing a firm foundation for our current and future clients.”

For almost two years, Mission Control has implemented a completely new use case for existing Riedel hardware to drive high-quality audio mixing and monitoring, using a Riedel Bolero wireless intercom system, an Artist-1024 node, and 1200 Series SmartPanels. Mission Control is using the completely new design and implementation of the Riedel hardware for several applications.

Artist-1024’s high-speed MADI stream, running at a sample rate of 96 kHz, delivers a high-resolution, super-low-latency listening experience. This allows backline techs and the audio crew to control their own audio mixes discretely from over a dozen locations around the stadium and communicate seamlessly, while still listening to their individual monitor mixes on IEMs.

Combining 1200 Series SmartPanels with Bolero and Artist’s capabilities for audio mixing, the complete system enables the team to combine, monitor and adjust individual audio elements, helping them to deliver a high-quality and immersive experience for Coldplay audiences anywhere across the globe.

Clive Young is the co-editor of Mix Magazine and editor of MixOnline.com. He was the editor in chief of Pro Sound News (Future's U.S. Magazine of the Year - 2019) and has been nominated twice for "Best Range Of Work By A Single Author" in the annual Neal Awards. He is the author of two books, "Crank It Up: Live Sound Secrets of the Top Tour Engineers," and "Homemade Hollywood: Fans Behind The Camera." Additionally, he has spoken at more than 400 libraries, universities, museums, academic symposiums and conventions. Young earned an MFA in Creative Writing from Hofstra University and is an adjunct professor at St. Joseph’s University New York.

