LDA Audio Tech Launches Loudspeakers

Málaga, Spain (July 6, 2023)—LDA Audio Tech has introduced its new VTX series of directive columns and the CH-62TN 30 W ceiling loudspeaker, all of which are EN 54-24 certified.

Featuring a minimalist design with clean, straight lines, the new VTX-15TN, VTX-60TN and VTX-90TN models can be integrated into all types of indoor and outdoor architectural spaces. As their model numbers suggest, they are respectively 15, 60, and 90 W speakers.

Intended to provide high directivity through their physical loudspeaker design, the three columns are made of resistant aluminum, fire-protected and have an IP54 protection rating.

Meanwhile, the 30 W 2-way CH-62TN ceiling loudspeaker features a fire dome, ceramic terminal, and isolation fuse to maintain the integrity of the system in case of an evacuation and is designed to have a wide range.

LDA Audio promises that the models are easy to install due to built-in accessories included with the various loudspeakers. Documentation related to these new models and all the company’s speaker ranges can be downloaded from the LDA Support website.

Earlier this year, LDA revised its packaging and removed all plastic from it. All LDA products are now shipped in biodegradable, toxic-free and 100% recyclable materials. Packing has also been reduced in size by 25% and in weight by 15%, helping to reduce the carbon footprint of transporting the products.